Producer Kshitij Prasad Sent To Judicial Custody In Drugs Case

Former executive producer Dharmatic Entertainment Kshitij Ravi Prasad, who was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in alleged Bollywood drug case, has been remanded to judicial custody till October 6 by a special NDPS court on Saturday.

Prasad was arrested by NCB after questioning in the drugs case linked to Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s death.

“Prasad was produced before the special Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS)Act court on Saturday on the expiry of his NCB custody. The court remanded him in judicial custody till October 6,” said special public prosecutor Atul Sarpande.

According to NCB, Prasad had procured drugs from another accused, Karmjeet, and his associates.

NCB had earlier arrested actor and late Sushant Singh Rajput’s girlfiend Rhea Chakraborty, her brother Showik and others in connection along with the Bollywood drugs probe.

Satish Manishinde, lawyer of Prasad, earlier told the court that the accused was harassed and blackmailed by NCBB officials to make a statement against Karan Johar.

The agency has denied the allegations.