Prohibitory order clamped in Manipur

The District Magistrate Kengoo Zuringla of Kamjong district has clamped prohibitory orders at “Chassad-Kamjong village and along the main road of Sampui area” in the hill district of Kamjong, “for prevention of breach of peace, disturbance to public tranquility, danger to human lives and properties and to prevent riot” aftermath violent clashes broke out between the villagers of Chassad and Kamjong inhabited by two different communities.

The prohibitory orders will remain in force “till further notice” and do not apply to security personnel. The order was necessitated after villagers of Kamjong attacked and torched houses at Chassad village.

Meanwhile, a strong police reinforcement consisting of senior officers led by an IG has been rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation, a top-ranking officer (IG) said.

The officer said “land dispute” remains the plausible reason for the eruption of the violence.

In another order, signed by Special Secretary Home H Gyan Prakash, authorities in consideration that the “situation is likely to cause serious disturbances and for maintenance of law and order” have decided to suspend all mobile internet/data services for the next three days.

The decision was taken “to maintain law and order” and “prevent anti-social elements from the transmission of hate videos and prevent rumors.”

On the other hand, officials informed that “some villagers of Chassad are currently taking shelter at AR camp.” The two communities were involved in deadly clashes from 1992 to 1996, during which more than 1000 innocent civilians were killed and more than one lakh was left internally displaced.

Phanjoubam Chingkheinganba