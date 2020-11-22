Top StoriesRegional

Prominent Artist Jeevan Bora Passes Away In Tezpur

By Pratidin Bureau
112

Prominent Tezpur based artist Jeevan Bora has passed away on Saturday night at his residence due to age-related ailments.

After receiving the news of his death, innumerable people including many artists, local groups, and organizations reached his residence in Tezpur and paid respects to his departed soul.

Bora was a veteran actor who worked in films as well as in theatres. He was a long time member of Tezpur’s Baan theatre. Additionally, Bora was also a retired employee of the famous Jyoti Bharati Museum in Tezpur – the ancestral place of Jyoti Prasad Agarwala.

