Promod Boro exits, Dipen Boro new ABSU President

By Pratidin Bureau
464

Prominent Bodo student leader Dipen Boro and Lorence Islari have been named as the new president and general secretary of All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) respectively at the convention of the students’ body held in Tamulpur.

Days after signing of the Bodo Peace Accord, the All Bodo Students’ Union (ABSU) has mulled to float a new political party in Assam.

The new party is likely to contest the BTC polls to be held in April this year.

The final decision on the new political party is likely to be taken in the ongoing convention in Tamulpur.

It may be mentioned that all the four factions of the National Democratic Front of Bodoland (NDFB) have united on Tuesday at Bijni under Chirang district.

Earlier, ABSU leader Pramod Boro said it would take a call regarding the coming BTR election and the formation of the new political party in the Tamulpur convention.

