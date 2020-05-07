Proper implementation of Govt. schemes must be insured: Sonowal

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal today addressed the Panchayat presidents and secretaries of the state through telephone conference at Brahmaputra State Guest House and urged them to ensure proper implementation of all government schemes and said that no corrupt practices take place while implementing those schemes.

Disbursal of MGNREGA wages to job card holders should be ensured so that the distressed people in rural areas can get benefit of the scheme, he said.

Thanking the panchayat presidents and secretaries for successful observation of first two phases of lockdown, the Chief Minister asked them to ensure resumption of works under schemes like MGNREGA etc while maintaining social distancing and other COVID-19 protocols.

Directing the panchayat presidents and secretaries to ensure social distancing, wearing of mask and keeping provision for soap and water and for hand washing by the workers engaged under MGNREGA and other schemes, the Chief Minister directed them to purchase 2000 masks by each panchayat from SHGs which can be distributed among the workers.

Saying that corrupt practices in implementation of government schemes would bring bad name to the entire government machinery, Sonowal called on the panchayat presidents and secretaries to ensure genuine beneficiaries get their dues and no one is deprived due to irregularities. He also directed the panchayat presidents and secretaries to make sure that no genuine beneficiary is deprived while preparing beneficiary list for different government schemes.

Proper implementation of schemes like MGNREGA, free rice distribution to beneficiaries etc. must be ensured in this time of crisis, he said.