Proposed Land For Ram Mandir Construction In Guwahati

The Circle officer of Dispur has issued a report to the Additional Deputy Commissioner of Kamrup Metro regarding allotment of land for construction of Ram Mandir in Guwahati, Assam.

As per reports, with the reference of the Honorable Minister GDD, Law & Justice,Co-operation has proposed land of measuring 401.50 Are (30 bighas) covered by Dag No. 142 of Village Basistha under Beltola mouza.

The report also mentioned that the said location is suitable for construction of the temple.

The report was submitted with three copies of trace map/chitha.