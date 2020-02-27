Protect Rajdharma: Congress urges Prez

A delegation of the Congress party on Thursday met President Ram Nath Kovind pertaining to the incidents of violence in North-East Delhi. The delegation led by Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi submitted a memorandum to the president.

“We requested the President to use his power to call upon the central government to protect and preserve its raj dharma,” said former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh after meeting the president.

Apart from Sonia Gandhi and Manmohan Singh, the Congress delegation included Ahmed Patel, Mallikarjun Kharge, Ghulam Nabi Azad, A K Antony and others.

Leading to widespread vandalism and arson for over three days, violent clashes erupted between pro and anti-CAA groups in parts of North-East Delhi on Monday. The death toll in the violence rose to 34 on Thursday.