Protest Rallies Held In US Against Indian Farm Laws

Thousands of Sikh-Americans have been conducting peaceful protest rallies in several US cities against the new agricultural laws in India.

According to a PTI report, the protesters at both the places demanded the new laws be repealed, saying they would push Indian farmers towards poverty and give the corporate sectors a monopoly.

“No Farmers, No Food” and “Save the farmers” were the commonly-sighted posters at these peaceful protest rallies across various cities.

Protests were held in front of Indian Embassies and Consulate in San Francisco, Indianapolis, Chicago and Washington DC among others.

The protests were organised by Khalsa and Jakara Movement.

“Farmers are the soul of any nation. We must protect our soul. People around the world, including many cities in the US and Canada, have come together to dispose of the bills that will open India”s agricultural market to the private sector; allowing major corporations to take over independent farming communities and dilute crops’ market value,” Indiana-based Gurinder Singh Khalsa was quoted saying in the PTI report.