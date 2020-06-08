Protesters across Assam demand Akhil Gogoi’s release

Protesters at Mirza in South Kamrup raised slogans against the centre and the ruling party demanding the immediate release of Akhil Gogoi who has been arrested in connection with the Anti-CAA protests. Similar protests have been demonstrated across the state.

The anti-CAA protest was led by Kamrup district’s Oikya Mancha and Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti. They demanded the release of Akhil Gogoi, Dhairya Kowar, Bitu Sonwal, and all the other arrested. They protested for nearly two hours at Mamoni Raisom Goswami.

According to the protestors, Akhil Gogoi has been jailed for 180 days and this indefinite detention proves there is an ongoing conspiracy against him. They further asserted if the arrested aren’t release they will continue to protest. All the protesters were detained by Palashbari police station.