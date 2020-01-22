Protesting govt. employees to face pay cut: Himanta

After the director of Higher Education and the director of Elementary Education warned the employees of disciplinary action if they criticise the ruling BJP government in the State, Assam Education Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also echoed the same on Wednesday.

Warning the employees against criticising the government, especially protesting against CAA, the minister said that if the employees of Assam colleges, schools or any department are found to be protesting on working days, they will have face a pay cut for the day.

“I have nothing against the protesting students, but the government employees would have to face a pay cut for the day if he or she went for a protest on a working day. The same applies if they come to visit minister during the working days,” Sarma said.

Earlier, the government has warned those employees of disciplinary action, who indulge and participate in political activities on social media platforms. The education department had formed a cell to monitor the activities of the employees.

It may be mentioned here that the minister announced a subsidy on mess dues of the boarders in hostels of government/provincialised colleges and State universities. A subsidy of Rs. 700 per student every month would be paid for 10 months in a year.