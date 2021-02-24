Puducherry: Cabinet Approves President’s Rule

After Congress government collapsed in Puducherry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved President’s Rule after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form government. Assembly polls are going to held later this year, the dates are yet to be announced.

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President’s rule in the UT.

The decision came after the fall of the Congress government in Puducherry. Chief Minister V Narayansamy-led Congress government lost the floor test after his government lost the majority in the 33-member House following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators earlier this week. After losing its majority and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers, the Cabinet approved President’s Rule in the Union Territory.

Before the floor test, Narayanasamy had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forcibly trying to implement Hindi in the UT.