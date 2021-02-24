NationalTop Stories

Puducherry: Cabinet Approves President’s Rule

By Pratidin Bureau
0

After Congress government collapsed in Puducherry, the Union Cabinet on Wednesday approved President’s Rule after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and its allies did not stake claim to form government. Assembly polls are going to held later this year, the dates are yet to be announced. 

Puducherry Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has recommended President’s rule in the UT.

The decision came after the fall of the Congress government in Puducherry. Chief Minister V Narayansamy-led Congress government lost the floor test after his government lost the majority in the 33-member House following the resignations of five Congress and one Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) legislators earlier this week. After losing its majority and Chief Minister V Narayanasamy submitted his resignation to Lieutenant Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

Related News

Himanta Inaugurates Hojai Civil Hospital

Sardar Patel Stadium Renamed As Narendra Modi Stadium

APCC Collects Over 1 Lakh Gamosas For Anti-CAA Memorial

Anupam Nath Conferred With Parag Kumar Das Journalist Award

President Ram Nath Kovind accepted the resignation of Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy and his council of ministers, the Cabinet approved President’s Rule in the Union Territory.

Before the floor test, Narayanasamy had alleged that the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) was forcibly trying to implement Hindi in the UT.

You might also like
Regional

Ugratara temple main idol loot: Five detained

National

Guru Nanak Jayanti: PM Modi Greets Nation

Top Stories

Another landslide in Tsangpo

Regional

AR Rahman appointed Brand Ambassador of Sikkim Government

Top Stories

Visa-Free Entry For Indians To 16 Countries: Centre

Regional

Jawan commits suicide in Changsari

Comments
Loading...