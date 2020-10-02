Pune: Shiv Sena Youth Wing Leader Murdered, 3 Detained

A Shiv Sena youth wing leader on Thursday midnight was hacked to death by a group of men on bikes in Pune, Maharashtra.

According to news agency PTI, the Shiv Sena leader was identified as Deepak Maratkar, an office-bearer of the Shiv Sena’s youth wing – Yuva Sena – and son of former party corporator Vijay Maratkar.

The incident happened when Maratkar was with his friend in the Budhwar Peth area in the heart of the city.

The attack, in which about half-a-dozen people were involved, is suspected to be a fallout due to political rivalry.

Three persons have been detained in connection with the incident till now, police told PTI.

“The attackers came on motorbikes and some of them assaulted Maratkar with sharp-edged weapons. As he started running, he was attacked by others,” the police said.

“Five to six people attacked him with sharp-edged weapons,” said another police official.

The Sena leader, who was taken to a local hospital, succumbed to his injuries after a short while.

A case has been registered with the Faraskhana police station in the city.