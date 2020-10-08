Top StoriesNational

Punjab: Farmer Kills Children Before Ending Life

By Pratidin Bureau
A 35-year old farmer from Punjab killed his three children before hanging himself at their house in a village of Bhatinda district on Thursday morning.

According to the police as reported by Hindustan Times, he was a marginal farmer and was under emotional stress since his wife passed away battling cancer last month.

The deceased farmer wrote an eight-page suicide note in Punjabi stating that he was unable to bear the loss of his wife and had decided to take the extreme step. He further added that all assets belonging to his family should be donated to the village gurdwara.

The body of the eldest child, a seven year old boy, was found hanging in a room while two daughters aged three and one year old were found dead on the bed.

The incident came to light when neighbours spotted the bodies and informed the police.

