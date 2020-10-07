Punjab Health Minister Tests Covid +ve

Health Minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

According to a doctor as reported by NDTV, Singh has mild fever and a sore throat although stable. He is currently in home isolation and said people who have come in contact with him will also be tested.

Balbir Singh Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for “Kheti Bachao Yatra”, taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.