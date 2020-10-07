Top StoriesNational

Punjab Health Minister Tests Covid +ve

By Pratidin Bureau
23

Health Minister of Punjab Balbir Singh Sidhu who recently shared stage with Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has tested positive for Covid-19 on Tuesday.

According to a doctor as reported by NDTV, Singh has mild fever and a sore throat although stable. He is currently in home isolation and said people who have come in contact with him will also be tested.

Balbir Singh Sidhu was in Sangrur on Monday for “Kheti Bachao Yatra”, taking part in a protest against the new farm laws.

Related News

Rock Legend Eddie Van Halen Dies Of Cancer

Arunachal Registers 222 Fresh Cases of COVID-19

Govt Appoints Dinesh Kumar Khara As New SBI Chairman

Lakhimpur: BJP IT Cell Worker Arrested

The event was also attended by Rahul Gandhi, Chief Minister Amarinder Singh and other senior Congress leaders.

You might also like
National

Congratulatory Tweets Pour in on Hima’s Achievement

Regional

Unhappy AGP workers to form new party on April 7

National

Congress plunges into digital campaigning

Regional

Abhayapuri: Two Kidnapped Rescued

Regional

Lockdown 4.0: What’s Allowed, What’s Prohibited

Regional

Eastern India to celebrate Vishwakarma Puja today

Comments
Loading...