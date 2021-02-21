Punjab: Minor Dies In Celebratory Firing, 1 Other Injured

Wedding celebrations turned out bitter as the groom’s minor nephew died and an elderly man was injured in celebratory firing at a post-marriage function in Dubali village in Punjab.

Jashandeep Singh, 13, was rushed to a hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. The injured, Joginder Singh, 50, is undergoing treatment, Hindustan Times reported.

Police have registered a case under Sections 302 (murder) and 307 (attempt to murder) of the IPC against one Gurlal Singh of Narli village and the groom’s brother, Harwinder Singh. Police said Gurlal, who is a close relative of groom Yadwinder Singh, opened fire during a DJ party from a .12-bore rifle under the influence of alcohol.

Police further said, “While Gurlal opened fire, the party was organised by groom’s brother Harwinder Singh. Both the accused are absconding and our raids are on to nab them.”