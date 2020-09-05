Punjab Takes Down Posters For Home Isolation Patients

In a bid to mitigate the stigma attached with COVID-19, the Punjab government has decided to revoke its earlier decision of affixing posters outside the houses of COVID-19 patients under home-isolation.

The move is also reportedly aimed at removing the fear of testing among the people.

The Hindu quoted Punjab CM Amarinder Singh as saying, “he psychological trauma which patients were seen suffering as a result of these posters, which were meant to protect neighbours, was defeating the very purpose.”

He further added, “The undesirable and unintended consequences of these posters included social isolation and stigma, leading to anxiety and prejudices against the patients. People would refrain from getting tested to avoid this stigma instead of extending support to the patients and their families, which had prompted a rethink on the decision of affixing posters.”

It must be noted that the Assam government so far hasn’t taken any such decision yet. As per the rule here, a poster saying that there is a COVID-19 patient inside is put up outside the house of the patients opting for home-isolation. It further cautions other people against entering the complex.

Such posters, as per many, aggravate the stigma associated with the contagion.