Quippo employee Ram Kumar who was released by ULFA-I on Monday has left for Bihar on Wednesday from Dibrugarh Airport under the supervision of Quippo.

Ram Kumar along with Pranab Kumar Gogoi was abducted by ULFA on December 21, 2020 from Changlang district in Arunachal Pradesh.

Pranab Kumar Gogoi was released by the banned outfit on Saturday last while Ram Kumar was released on Monday at an undisclosed location along the Indo-Myanmar border in Arunachal Pradesh.