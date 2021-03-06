Quippo Workers To Be Released Soon, Journalist Forgiven: ULFA-I

In a latest development in the Quippo workers abduction case, banned militant outfit ULFA – I said on Saturday that journalist Dikshit Sharma has been forgiven and the two employees will be released soon.

ULFA-I had released a statement on Thursday evening demanding an apology from a web portal for sensationalising a news story related to the case. The journalist requested the outfit to release the workers but ULFA –I said that the apology furnished by journalist Dixit Sharma was not satisfactory.

The rebel outfit said instead of stating a justification for the published programme, a meaningful apology is what required. Moreover, they should cite a public apology on their digital portal.

In the statement released in Assamese, the banned militant outfit stated that digital news portal Time 8 journalists Dixit Sharma and Pranab Gogoi have commented sarcastically against the outfit’s Chief Paresh Baruah and insulted him in one of their programmes.

The outfit has asserted if the journalists do not offer an apology the Quippo employees who were supposed to be released on Thursday will not be released.