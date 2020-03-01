Raha Toll Plaza reopens today

Despite several protests by the local organizations, fees will be collected at the Raha toll plaza from today. After a discussion with the Nagaon district administration, the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has issued a notification to collect money from the vehicles from Sunday.

The four-wheelers will have to pay Rs. 95 for one way and Rs. 140 for two ways while the commercial vehicle will have to pay Rs. 150 for one way and Rs. 225 in two ways. Also, the bus and trucks will have to pay Rs. 315 in one way and Rs. 470 in two ways in the toll plaza at Roha.

It may be mentioned that the NHAI, Highway maintenance and regulatory board has decided to reopen the toll plazas in the State in a phased manner.

The toll plazas were earlier opened on the highways NH 37 and NH 31 in the year 2015 and 2018 respectively. However, due to protests by the Krishak Mukti Sangram Samiti (KMSS) and Asom Jatiyatabadi Yuva Chatra Parishad (AJYCP) among other organizations, the toll gates were shut down.

Moreover, the Bijni toll plaza also reopened on January 30 by Minister Chandan Brahma.