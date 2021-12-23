NationalTop Stories

Rahul Gandhi Condemns The Ludhiana Blast Incident

By Pratidin Bureau

In a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex, one dead and two others were injured on Thursday.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi condemned the Ludhiana blast incident. He said that strict action must be taken at the earliest against those guilty.

Union Home Ministry has sought a detailed report on the blast inside the district court complex in Ludhiana.

In a suspected IED blast in the Ludhiana court complex, one dead and two others were injured on Thursday. The initial report said that many more are feared to be injured and the blast reportedly took place around 12:22 pm in the washroom on the third floor when the district court was functioning.

It seems to be a “powerful blast” said the sources as walls of the washroom got demolished and window panes smashed. The bomb may have gone off in the washroom, they further said as it is suspected that the IED device was being assembled there. The fire tenders are on the spot and police have cordoned off the area.

“We are verifying, injured have been sent to the hospital. The bomb disposal squad is arriving. The area will be sealed until the investigation is done,” said Ludhiana CP Gurpreet Singh Bhullar. The matter is being investigated and the forensic teams will collect samples from the blast site.

