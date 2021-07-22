Rahul Gandhi, Cong MPs Protest Against Farm Laws At Parliament

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi along with several of its MPs on Thursday staged a protest against the farm laws inside the premises of the Parliament.

The protest was staged in front of the Gandhi statue with Congress MPs holding placards that said “Save country, save farmers”.

Earlier in the day, Congress MPs gave adjournment motion to Lok Sabha to discuss the farm laws today, in the monsoon session of the Parliament. Party MPs Deepender Singh Hooda and Pratap Singh Bajwa have also given a suspension of business notice in Rajya Sabha over the farmers’ agitation.

Meanwhile, farmers are scheduled to protest at Janta Mantar today to demand the repeal of the three laws.

It is noteworthy that the laws were passed last year by voice vote despite opposition from other parties.

Delhi Police had allowed farmers to hold the protest at Jantar Mantar provided they don’t march towards the Parliament.

Farmers have been protesting on the different borders of the national capital since November 26 last year against the three newly enacted farm laws: Farmers’ Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020; the Farmers Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and farm Services Act 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

So far, several rounds of talks have been held between the Centre and farmer leaders to break the deadlock between the two parties but with no outcome.