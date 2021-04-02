Rahul Gandhi is a Political Tourist: JP Nadda

Taking a jibe at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, BJP National President JP Nadda on Friday said that the former is a political tourist. “Rahul Baba is a political tourist who couldn’t differentiate between tea gardens of Assam and Sri Lanka. Yet they dare to seek votes from people of Assam,” said Nadda while addressing an election rally at Patacharkuchi where he campaigned for the party’s state president Ranjit Kumar Dass.

Nadda further said that during election, few people are political activists and few are political tourists and Rahul is one of them.

Further slamming the Congress party, Nadda said that it is a communal party. “In Assam Congress is friend with Badruddin Ajmal. In 2006, Tarun Gogoi said ‘Who is Badruddin’ & in 2021 his son said ‘He is Badruddin,” said Nadda.

Congress party is engulfed in mental insolvency and opportunistic politics. Mental bankruptcy has taken on the ideology of the party, added Nadda.

He further stated that the BJP will provide jobs to 8 lakh youths of Assam and will create entrepreneurship avenues for 2 lakh youth through SVAYEM.

Reiterating about Bodo Accord, Nadda said that the Bodo movement has resulted in the deaths of thousands of people and policemen but Prime Minister Narendra Modi ushered a new era of peace by signing the Bodo Accord.

“The Narendra Modi government has given Rs 1,000 crore for Assam’s tea gardens. These are being spent on children’s education and women’s health. Even the paved roads on the tea garden have also been made by the BJP government,” stated Nadda.

He said, “Today, in Assam 2 lanes, 4 lanes & 6 lanes roads are being constructed, which is also benefitting people of Arunachal Pradesh. It was Atal Ji’s NDA government that conferred the Bharat Ratna to Lokapriya Gopinath Bordoloi. Also, it was Narendra Modi government that conferred the Bharat Ratna to Sudhakantha Dr. Bhupen Hazarika.”