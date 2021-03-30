Rahul Gandhi To Visit Chaygaon & Nalbari On Wednesday

To enhance the electioneering for the third phase polls in Assam, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will visit Chaygaon and Nalbari on Wednesday.

Before heading towards the venue for the public meetings in both districts, Gandhi will do a darshan of the Kamakhya Temple in Guwahati.

Gandhi will participate in a rally at Pritipur (Jambari No.2 Ground) of Chaygaon in Kamrup District, following which, Rahul will address a meeting in Loharkatha Public Field in Barkhetry, Nalbari.

Gandhi campaigned today for his party at Dima Hasao and Karbi Anglong. His visit to Silchar was cancelled for bad weather.