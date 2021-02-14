Rahul Gandhi To Visit Sivasagar Today

In-poll bound Assam after the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the historic city of Sivasagar, former president of Indian National Congress and Wayanad MP Rahul Gandhi is slated to visit the town on Sunday morning.

Gandhi is expected to address a gathering comprising atleast 20,000 party members from Sivasagar and nearby districts at the Boarding Field in Sivasagar at 11. 10 am

Gandhi will arrive in LGBI Airport in Guwahati and directly fly to Sivasagar in a chopper.

The Sivasagar and Nazira assemblies have been under the Congress reign since many years. Gandhi’s visit will be a major boost for the political party in fighting the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, as per a report in The Assam Tribune eight names of leaders for the candidature from Sivasagar LAC for the elections have been stated that includes Kalyan Gogoi, Prasanta Gogoi, Subhamitra Gogoi, Bidyut Gogoi, Parama Gogoi, wife of former Minister Devananda Konwar Niva Konwar and the two sons of the former Speaker and MLA from the constituency Pronob Gogoi – Manjeer Gogoi and Prameer Gogoi.