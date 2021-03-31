Election 2021Top Stories

Rahul Gandhi Visits Kamakhya Temple

By Pratidin Bureau
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday visited Kamakhya Temple before addressing election rallies in Assam. Gandhi is in the state to participate in the campaigning for the third phase of the Assam Assembly elections.

The Congress leader was supposed to interact with women at the India Club ground in Silchar on Tuesday besides addressing a public meeting at the DSA ground in Haflong but couldn’t attend the meetings due to bad weather conditions. He was also supposed to address a public meeting in Karbi Anglong.

Gandhi was supposed to land at Silchar yesterday but due to bad weather he landed at Guwahati and spent the night at Hotel Radisson Blu.

The AICC leader visited Kamakhya temple today to seek blessings from the Goddess and thereafter he will be heading to Chaygaon where he will address a public meeting. He is also scheduled to address another rally at Borkhetry in the Nalbari district later on the day.

