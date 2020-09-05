Top StoriesNational

Railway Announces 1.40 Lakh Posts

By Pratidin Bureau
Representative Picture
1

National transporter’s board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday said that the Indian Railways will start conducting the first stage of computer based exams from December 15, 2020.

During a virtual briefing, Yadav informed the exams will be held to fill 1,40,640 posts in three categories of vacancies, namely – non-technical popular categories (guards, clerks etc), isolated and ministerial category and level 1 (track maintainers, pointsman etc).

“We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed,” Yadav said.

According to a statement from the Railways, the Railway Recruitment Board have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic and are committed to hold the computer based tests.

