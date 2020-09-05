Railway Announces 1.40 Lakh Posts
National transporter’s board chairman VK Yadav on Saturday said that the Indian Railways will start conducting the first stage of computer based exams from December 15, 2020.
During a virtual briefing, Yadav informed the exams will be held to fill 1,40,640 posts in three categories of vacancies, namely – non-technical popular categories (guards, clerks etc), isolated and ministerial category and level 1 (track maintainers, pointsman etc).
“We invited applications for recruitment in various categories for 1,40,640 posts. These were notified in the pre-COVID period. Scrutiny of these applications was completed, but due to COVID-19 pandemic a computer-based examination could not be completed,” Yadav said.
According to a statement from the Railways, the Railway Recruitment Board have been actively assessing the ground situation amid the pandemic and are committed to hold the computer based tests.