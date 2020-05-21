Railways Open Bookings for Passenger Trains Starting June 1

The Indian Railways opened booking from Thursday for 200 regular passenger trains on the IRCTC website or through its app. The new trains will run from June 1 and include both air-conditioned and non-AC coaches said the railways in a statement.

The railways said that people can book tickets online up to two hours before departure, and can also buy tickets only 30 days maximum in advance. The guidelines also said that people should reach the station 90 minutes before departure.

The railways said reservation against cancellation or RAC, in which two people share the same berth, and waitlisted tickets will be available. But those with waitlisted tickets that are not confirmed after the passengers’ charts have been prepared cannot board trains.

While food stalls at all stations will be open, only takeaways are allowed.

These 200 passenger trains are in addition to special “Shramik” trains being run since May 1 to take migrants home and special AC trains – 30 of them – being run since May 12, the railways said.

The statement of the railways further includes that passengers will be screened for COVID-19 infection before boarding and only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to travel. Symptomatic passengers will get a full refund of their tickets. Everyone should wear masks and have the COVID-19 contact-tracing app Aarogya Setu installed in their mobiles.

There are concessions for differently-abled and 11 other categories, the railways said. No linen, blankets, and curtains will be given on the trains.