Railways To Issue Waiting List Tickets from May 22

The Railways will issue tickets for the waiting list from May 22 as per an order issued by the railways on Wednesday. The order said that the new rule will not just be applicable for the existing 15 trains but also those that will be notified in due course of time, indicating that expanding the service through mail, express and chair cars is in the cards.

The railways have put a cap on the waiting list up to 100 for 3tier AC, 50 for 2 tier AC, 200 for sleeper class, 100 for chair cars, and 20 each for First AC and Executive Class- shortening queues for confirmed tickets.

The Railways informed that the changes will come into effect for tickets booked from May 15 for journeys beginning from May 22.

Railways Minister Piyush Goyal in a tweet said, “Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, 2020, initially with 15 pairs of special trains connecting New Delhi with major stations across India. Booking on these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11”.

A list of rules, emphasizing social distancing and screening of passengers before boarding, was also issued.

The list of destinations for the trains, starting from New Delhi included Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad, and Jammu Tawi a statement from the Railways said.