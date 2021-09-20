Raj Kundra Granted Bail In Pornography Case

Shilpa Shetty’s husband Raj Kundra has been granted bail by a Mumbai court on Monday, two months after he was arrested in the pornography case.

He has been asked to pay Rs 50,000 surety for his release.

On Thursday, a 1,400-page charge sheet was filed by Mumbai police listing charges against the businessman.

Kundra requested bail on Saturday arguing that the investigation is over and a charge sheet was also filed.

During his bail plea, he also alleged that he was being a “scapegoat” and that there was no evidence in the charge sheet that he was actively involved in shooting “alleged questionable content” and streaming it through mobile apps. He also said that he was falsely implicated and dragged into the case.

According to the charge sheet, pornographic videos were posted on various websites and apps which were sold through subscriptions. It also said that Kundra was the “main facilitator” along with other accused who exploited young women struggling in the film industry.

Kundra was arrested on July 19, 2021.