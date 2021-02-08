Rajasthan: Indo-US Joint Military Exercise Begins

“Yudh Abhyas – the 16th edition of the Indo-US joint military training exercise has begun at Rajasthan’s Mahajan Field Firing Ranges on Monday.

The US contingent was welcomed by Commander of the 170 Infantry Brigade of the Indian Army, Brigadier Mukesh Bhanwala. He impressed upon both the armies to achieve optimum cohesion and interoperability during the exercise.

He laid stress on the importance of free exchange of ideas, concepts and best practices between the troops and the necessity to learn from each other”s operational experiences, defence spokesperson Lt Col Amitabh Sharma said.

“The exercise will enrich both the contingents from each other”s rich experience in counter-insurgency operations. Besides counter-insurgency operations, exchange of experiences in humanitarian assistance and disaster relief will also be a part of the exercise,” the spokesperson said in a statement.

The exercise, which will go on till February 21, will witness a number of aerial platforms, including the newly inducted indigenous Advance Light Helicopter WSI ”RUDRA”, MI-17, Chinooks, Stryker Vehicles of the US Army and BMP-II Mechanised Infantry Combat Vehicles of the Indian Army.

Notably in January, India and France held a five-day joint exercise in Rajasthan.