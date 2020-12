A fire broke out on Saturday morning in the Dibrugarh-New Delhi Rajdhani Express in Kokrajhar.

The express caught fire near Fakiragram junction, in the wheel of the AC 3 tier B -7 coach.

A panicked passenger stopped the train by pulling the chain.

Later, Local RPF, GRPF and fire-fighters extinguished the blaze. Furthermore, NCC cadets who were also travelling in the same train rescued and helped evacuate passengers from the coach.

02423 Rajdhani Express reached the destination at 11:06 am.