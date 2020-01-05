Rajdhani Express via North Bank of Assam

The train travellers of the North Bank of Assam have some good news. They can directly travel to New Delhi and Kolkata without coming to Guwahati from the end of February.

Twice a week, the Dibrugarh-New Delhi will run through North Bank and another weekly superfast Dibrugarh-Kolkata train will run that route, connecting all major North Bank stations like Dhemaji, North Lakhimpur, Harmuti, Viswanath Chariali, Rangapara, Udlaguri, Tangla

The Rajdhani Express will leave Dibrugarh every Monday and Friday at 2200 hours and touch all these stations at night and reach New Delhi on Wednesday and Sunday at 1355 hours.

Meanwhile, the Weekly Dibrugarh-Kolkata train will leave Dibrugarh every Tuesday at 1410 and reach Kolkata at next day at 1510 hours.

The Railway Board has issued the order in this regard on December 18 last and the NF Railway authorities are working on the modalities.

Usually, the trains tickets are booked 60 days in advance and the NF Railway will start the train running this direction from a No Booking day, which will be 60 days from the decision. In that sense by the end of February, both the trains should commence the operations giving much-needed relief to the people of the Northern Bank. At present both the destinations are not directly linked.