Rajiv Gandhi National Park to be Renamed as Orang National Park

The Assam cabinet has decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park, also a Tiger reserve, as Orang National Park.

“A few days ago, Assam Chief Minister Dr Himanta Biswa Sarma held a meeting with the representatives of the Adivasi and tea tribe communities. During the meeting, the Adivasi and tea tribe community people requested the Assam chief minister to rename the national park to honour the Adivasi and tea tribe communities,” government spokesperson and Water Resources Minister Pijush Hazarika said.

“Taking cognizance of the Adivasi and tea tribe community’s demands, the Assam cabinet has decided to rename Rajiv Gandhi National Park as Orang National Park,” Hazarika added.

Covering an area of 79.28 sq km, it was declared a wildlife sanctuary in 1985, and a national park in 1999.

Located on the north bank of the Brahmaputra in Darrang and Sonitpur districts, the national park is known for wild animals like Royal Bengal Tiger, Indian Rhinos, Pygmy Hog, and wild elephants.

ALSO READ: Actor Naseeruddin Shah Lashes Out At “Those Celebrating Taliban” In India