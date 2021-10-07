Rajkanya Baruah-Road Accident Case: DCP Subrajyoti Bora Issued Show Cause Notice

In a latest development in the Guwahati road accident case involving Assam model and 2016 Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah who allegedly injured nine workers of the Public Works Department last week, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (East) of the city Subrajyoti Bora has been issued a show cause notice for his supposed negligence in the investigation of the matter.

Notably, on Saturday last Baruah was arrested by Guwahati city police but she got bail within a day against a non-bailable offence.

After Assam Police received severe criticisms across social media and on the instruction of Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma for a proper enquiry into the case, she was rearrested on Wednesday and has been sent to one day police custody on Thursday.

The state police have booked her under Sections 279, 294, 388 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). Baruah’s driving license has also been seized by the city police.

On October 2 late evening the 29-year-old event planner was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon. The injured were all admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). One of the PWD workers even lost his legs.

The model was also summoned by the police on Tuesday but she didn’t appear before the Investigating Officer, citing her health condition. However, GMCH authorities submitted its report to the police and stated that she had no health complications.