Rajkanya Baruah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody, Will Be Lodged In Guwahati Central Jail

By Pratidin Bureau
rajkanya baruah

The Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) court has sent model Rajkanya Baruah, who allegedly injured nine workers of the PWD last week in Guwahati, to 14-day judicial custody on Friday.

The court said that she will be lodged in Guwahati Central Jail. It also asserted that no VIP treatment will be given to her and will stay there like the rest of the inmates.

The state police have booked her under Sections 279, 294, 388 and 353 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

On October 2 late evening the 29-year-old event planner and model was allegedly driving back home in an inebriated condition after attending a party in a city-based hotel when the incident occurred at Rukminigaon. She was arrested by Guwahati city police on Saturday but got bail within a day.

The injured were all admitted to Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). One of the PWD workers even lost his legs.

The model was also summoned by the police on Tuesday but she didn’t appear before the Investigating Officer, citing her health condition. However, GMCH authorities submitted their report to the police and stated that she had no health complications.

On Wednesday, Baruah was re-arrested and was sent to one-day police custody.

