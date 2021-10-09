Rajkanya Hit & Run Case: Navanil Baruah Interrogated, GNRC Issues Statement

There have been several developments in the Guwahati hit and run case, where 2016 Femina Miss India finalist Rajkanya Baruah had allegedly in an inebriated condition knocked down nine labourers on the night of October 1 at Rukiminigaon.

On Saturday, Assam’s DGP Bhaskarjyoti Mahanta admitted to lapses at the initial stage of the probe and the process of punitive actions are underway but he also said that he directed a police official to register a case under “culpable homicide not amounting to murder”.

He lamented that a strong case should have been made for negligence and arrogance, but instead Baruah was given a bail within 24 hours of her arrest on October 2.

Following Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s instruction, the police arrested the 29-year old event planner from a private hospital GNRC in Guwahati where she was admitted to the ICU for a head injury.

Since Friday neurologist Dr. Navnil Barua, a doctor employed at GNRC, is under radar for for allegedly trying to protect the model. He is being interrogated by Guwahati Police and will have to appear at the Dispur police tomorrow. He underwent a medical test at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital.

Meanwhile, Hotel Taj Vivanta has been asked to report to Guwahati police about the whereabouts of the party Rajkanya Baruah was returning from prior to the accident. The party held at the luxury hotel had crossed the curfew timings imposed by the Assam government in view of the Covid-19 pandemic situation.

Further, the hospital GNRC where Baruah was admitted issued a press comminque stating that, “due to the treatment protocol and due to her injuries in the head she was admitted under the primary consultant of the Neurosurgery department. She was referred to the Department of Neuropsychiatry looking at her mental state”.

The communiqué further reather,”We at GNRC, want to convey this stand to all stakeholders of the organisation…”