Rajnath gives away Best Tableaux award to Assam

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh today gave away Best Tableaux awards for Republic Day Parade, 2020 in New Delhi.

Assam’s tableau which portrayed the unique craftsmanship and culture of the state has been chosen as the best tableau, followed by Odisha and Uttar Pradesh who were tied for the second position.

Odisha’s tableau depicted Lord Lingaraja’s Rukuna Rath Yatra whereas the tableau of Uttar Pradesh showcased the state’s cultural and religious heritage.

The tableaux of National Disaster Relief Force and Jal Shakti Mission were chosen as the best among the Ministries and Departments.

Central Public Works Department got the Special Prize for their tableau which based on the theme – Kashmir se Kanyakumari.