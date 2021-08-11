Rajya Sabha Chairman To Take Action Against Opposition MPs For Creating Ruckus

Rajya Sabha (RS) Chairman and Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu on Wednesday informed that strict action will be taken against any Opposition MP for creating ruckus in the House.

As per reports, Home Minister Amit Shah, Leader of the House Piyush Goyal, and other BJP MPs met Naidu to discuss the matter on Wednesday morning.

“I am distressed as the way this sacredness was destroyed yesterday when some members sat on the table some others climbed on the tables of the house, perhaps to be more visible, was an act of sacrilege. I have no words to condemn the act as I spent a sleepless night,” Chairman Naidu was quoted as saying in an ANI report, while, expressing his disappointment to see the sanctity of the house being violated over differences in opinions.

“Last night I struggled to find out the provocation or reason to forcing this august house to reach such low yesterday. A discussion on agriculture problems was listed. there can be a difference of opinion, they could have discussed it in house and protested and voted against it,” he added.

The business of both the Houses of the Parliament remained majorly disrupted due to the continuous ruckus created by the Opposition over the issues including farmers’ protest, Pegasus spyware, COVID-19, and inflation.