Rajya Sabha: Scrutiny of nominations today

As expected, all three Rajya Sabha candidates will be elected unopposed to the Upper House of Parliament as per the current seat tally in the 126-member Assam legislative assembly.

The scrutiny of nomination papers (for Assam) will be done on Monday and the deadline for withdrawal of nomination papers is March 18.

The two candidates backed by the ruling BJP and one unitedly by the opposition are all set to be elected to the Upper House unopposed. The trio has been elected unopposed as no one filed nomination for the third seat against the opposition candidate.

BJP and its allies BPF and AGP have nominated former Rajya Sabha MP Bhubaneswar Kalita and sitting member of the Upper House Biswajit Daimary, whereas, opposition Congress and AIUDF have nominated eminent Journalist Ajit Bhuyan.