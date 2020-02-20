Ranjan Daimary Asked To Surrender Before Court

The court on Thursday instructed NDFB leader Ranjan Daimary to surrender as his validity of interim bail of four weeks gets over.

The NDFB leader was out from jail on January 24 on interim bail granted by the Gauhati High Court (GHC) to participate in the signing of historic Bodo Accord in New Delhi on January 27.

The Gauhati High Court has not extended the validity of Daimary’s bail saying that he should first surrender before the court and after that he can appeal a new plea for his bail.

The court will hear the plea seeking bail of the NDFB leader on February 25.