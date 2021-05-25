Top StoriesCovid 19Guwahati News

Ranjeet Dass Participates In Sanitation Drive In Guwahati

Amid surging COVID-19 cases, Assam minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass on Tuesday participated in a sanitization drive being conducted in Guwahati.

The drive was conducted in Guwahati’s Fancy bazaar area by police, health and fire departments to curb further spread of the virus.

“Police, Health & fire depts are carrying out this drive amid rising COVID cases. They’re not only going to sanitise cities but villages as well,” Dass said.

Visuals show all the departments actively sanitizing the area including roads, footpaths as well as walls.

The sanitization drive is being conducted during the corona curfew when people are indoors.

Ranjeet Kumar Dass, who is also the state BJP president, is the new Panchayat & Rural Development, Public Health Engineering, Food & Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs Minister.

He took his oath on May 11 in the Himanta Biswa Sarma-led cabinet.

On Monday, Assam reported 6,221 new cases of COVID-19, taking the active caseload in the state to 52,649.

The state also registered 5,252 discharges and 84 deaths.

