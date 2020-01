Ranjit Kumar Das had re-elected as the President of Assam BJP for another term on Saturday morning.

On the last day of filing nomination for the election of the post president on Friday, barring Dass no one had filed nomination paper.

Assam Finance Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma had congratulated Dass for his second term as a dynamic President of Assam BJP on social media. The term of the present State BJP committee headed by Das expired in December 2019.