Rape Declared As National Emergency In Liberia

The President of Liberia George Weah on Friday has declared rape a national emergency in the country. He has ordered new measures to tackle the problem.

The move comes after thousands of Liberians protested against rising incidents of rape in the national capital Monrovia last month.

As per a statement from his office, the President will be appointing a special prosecutor for rape in Liberia as well as set up a national sex offender registry.

The government will also establish a so-called “national security task force” on sexual- and gender-based violence.

“Liberia is witnessing what is actually an epidemic of rape within the pandemic, affecting mostly children and young girls across the country,” said Weah.

Further anti-rape measures will be announced, said a statement from his office.

