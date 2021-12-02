Ratan Tata to be Conferred with Highest Civilian Award by Assam Govt

The Assam government has decided to confer the State’s highest civilian award ‘Asom Bhaibav’ on industrialist Ratan Tata. This was announced by Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma through his twitter handle.

On the occasion of Axom Divas, Chief Minister Sarma made the announcement on Thursday.

“Delighted to announce that the Government of Assam has decided to confer its highest civilian award, Assam Baibhav, to @RNTata2000

Chairman, @tatatrusts for his exceptional contribution towards furthering cancer care in Assam,” he wrote in his tweet.

Ratan Tata is the chairman of the Tata Sons and is the renowned industrialist of the country.

Assam cabinet in September last decided to change the names of the state’s highest civilian awards, to be given in various fields.

Assam Ratna award from now onwards will be known as Asom Baibhav, Assam Vibhushan as Asom Saurav and Assam Bhusan and Assam Shree award as Asom Gaurav.

ALSO READ: Goalpara: Bike Thief Injured in Police Firing