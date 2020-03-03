‘Rejection Slip’ of NRC to be Issued from March 20: Assam Govt

The Assam NRC Authority plans to start issuing the ‘Rejection Slip’ from March 20 to over 19 lakh people of those excluded from the final list, said the state government.

The Rejection Slip will mention the reasons for excluding a person’s name from the final NRC.

Replying to a query by Congress MLA Rekibuddin Ahmed, Minister Chandra Mohan Patowary said that at present, work related to scanning of “speaking order” is going on and around 12 percent job is left adding that after the works get completed, there is a plan to issue the Rejection Slip from March 20, 2020 onwards, the Minister said on behalf of Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal.

The Minister who also holds the Implementation of Assam Accord portfolio, while replying to a separate query by another Congress MLA Abul Kalam Rasheed Alam said that a total of Rs. 1,348.13 crore has been allotted for the updation work of NRC.

The final NRC was published on August 31 last year by excluding 19,06,657 persons. A total of 3,11,21,004 names were included out of 3,30,27,661 applicants.

Before publishing the final NRC, the Centre had extended the time limit for filing of appeals in Foreigners Tribunals with the Rejection Slips by the excluded people to 120 days from 60 days and necessary amendments were made.

However, the process got inordinately delayed and no tentative schedule for issuing Rejection Slips was announced.

