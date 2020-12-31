Reliance Jio Calls To Be Free From Jan 1

Reliance Jio on Thursday announced that all off-net domestic voice calls from its network to other networks anywhere in India will be free from January 1, 2021. The telecom operator said in a statement that this has been done because interconnect usage charges (IUCs) for all domestic voice calls is coming to an end from Friday.

As per directions of the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), Bill and Keep regime is being implemented in the country from 1 January 2021, thereby ending interconnect usage charges (IUC) for all domestic voice calls.

The company said that “Honouring its commitment to revert off-net domestic voice-call charges to zero, as soon as IUC charges are abolished, Jio will once again make all off-net domestic voice calls free, starting 1 January 2021. On-net domestic voice calls have always been free on the Jio network”.

“Jio stands firm on its commitment to make the common Indian the beneficiary of advanced technologies like VoLTE. Jio is a customer-obsessed organisation and cares for every single user. All our users enjoy free voice calls with Jio,” it said.