Another Religious Leader Gives Controversial Remark Against Mahatma Gandhi, Case Registered

By Pratidin Bureau
Madhya Pradesh police has registered a case against religious leader Tarun Murari Bapu for allegedly calling Mahatma Gandhi a traitor, police said on Tuesday.

Recently, a similar incident was reported in which religious leader Kalicharan Maharaj made derogatory remarks against the Father of the Nation and was later arrested by Chhattisgarh Police.

Superintendent Of Police, Narsinghpur, Vipul Srivastava told ANI: “We saw the video. Case registered under Section 505 (2) and 153 B. Since there is less than 7 years of punishment (in the matter) as per CrPC Section 41A, we have sent a notice to him (Tarun Murari Bapu).”

“Whoever breaks the nation into pieces, how can he be the father of the nation? I oppose them. He is a deshdrohi (traitor),” Tarun Murari Bapu had said during the Shrimad Bhagwat Katha at Veera Lawn on Chhindwara Road in Madhya Pradesh’s Narsinghpur on Monday, as seen in the video.

After this statement came to the fore, Congress gave a memorandum to the Superintendent of Police for registering an objection to it. Subsequently, a case was registered under sections 153, 504, 505 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Ganj police station.

(With Inputs from ANI)

