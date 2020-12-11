Remo D’Souza Suffers Heart Attack, Admitted To ICU

Bollywood choreographer and director Remo D’Souza was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani hospital in Mumbai after he suffered a heart attack on Friday afternoon. He has undergone angioplasty and is now stable.

According to reports, his wife Lizelle D’Souza said it was a blockage and doctors have done angiography on him. He is currently in the ICU.

Besides choreographing several hit tracks, is known for directing films like Race 3, Street Dancer 3D, ABCD, ABCD 2 and A Flying Jatt among others.

Remo D’Souza has also judged dance reality shows like Dance India Dance, Dance Plus and Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.