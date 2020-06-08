Renowned Tea-Tribe Filmmaker Padma Koiri No More

Renowned artist, actor, filmmaker, first film director of tea-tribe, and former MLA of Biswanath Padma Koiri passed away at the age of 70 years. He was under treatment at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati since long and breathed his last on Sunday night.

Koiri who died during his treatment, left behind his wife, two sons, and one daughter.

Koiri performed in renowned series like ‘Sirish’ and ‘Maya’ other than in films like ‘Ronganodi’, Ratanlal, etc.

He was elected as an MLA from Biswanath in 1985 as an independent candidate.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Koiri.