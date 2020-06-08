Renowned Tea-Tribe Filmmaker Padma Koiri No More

RegionalTop Stories
By Pratidin Bureau
1

Renowned artist, actor, filmmaker, first film director of tea-tribe, and former MLA of Biswanath Padma Koiri passed away at the age of 70 years. He was under treatment at Down Town Hospital in Guwahati since long and breathed his last on Sunday night.

Koiri who died during his treatment, left behind his wife, two sons, and one daughter.

Koiri performed in renowned series like ‘Sirish’ and ‘Maya’ other than in films like ‘Ronganodi’, Ratanlal, etc.

He was elected as an MLA from Biswanath in 1985 as an independent candidate.

Assam Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal also condoled the death of Koiri.

You might also like
Top Stories

To fight China, Howitzer in Arunachal Border, Chinook in Dinjan

National

PM Modi chairs National Security Council meeting

Health

Suspected Coronavirus Student Admitted to GMCH

Pratidin Exclusive

Assam has 3,95,688 ghost people!

Regional

Assam to bring back ‘Vrindabani Vastra’ soon!

Regional

PETA’s award to Mizo Kid

Comments
Loading...