Republic Day Parade 2020: IAF Won Best Marching Contingent

The marching contingent of the Indian Air Force (IAF) has been adjudged the first among the marching contingents of the three services, while the Central Industrial Security Force has bagged the first prize among paramilitary forces for the 71st Republic Day Parade, officials told ANI on Monday.

Flight Lieutenant Shrikant Sharma led the contingent of the Indian Air Force comprising 144 air warriors. The smartly dressed air warriors were in 12 by 12 formation. Flight Lieutenant Mohit Kumar, Flight Lieutenant Reema Rai, and Flying Officer Vishnu Prasad H followed the Contingent Commander.

The CISF contingent consisting of 148 personnel was led by Deputy Commandant Prabh Simran Singh.

Lieutenant General Asit Mistry had on Sunday led the parade on the occasion of 71st Republic Day as Parade Commander. Major General Alok Kacker, Chief of Staff Delhi Area, was the second-in-command for the parade.

The parade, which started at 10:00 am with the national salute, lasted for around 90 minutes and included a flypast by MI-17 and Rudra armed helicopters, display of latest weapons and equipments and sixteen marching contingents from the Armed Forces, Para-Military Forces, Delhi Police, National Cadet Corps (NCC), National Service Scheme (NSS) and thirteen Military bands.

Indian Army Captain Tanya Shergill, who became the first woman officer as Parade Adjutant on Army Day Parade earlier this year, led an Army Signal Corps contingent.

As many as 22 tableaus of various states, union territories, and government departments moved past India Gate, which was followed by cultural items by school children and motorcycle display by an all-women team of Central Reserve Police Force.